Ronald J. Bush, 82, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Bush, 82, of School St., Croghan, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville where he had been a patient since September.

Born September 16, 1939 in Carthage, NY, a son of Leonard and Doris (Schack) Bush, he graduated from Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan with the class of 1957.

He married Beverley A. Lyndaker on August 22, 1959 in St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Reginald Baliman, OFM, officiating.

Following high school, Ron served in the US Army Reserve. In his early working life, he was an employee at the Croghan Block Mill, later transferring to AMF in Lowville and before a short stint working for Climax Manufacturing. He eventually became the head butcher at Monnat’s IGA grocery store in Croghan where he worked for 32+ years before retiring in 1995.

Throughout his life, Ron was extremely involved in his community having served as the Village of Croghan Mayor and as a member of the Croghan Village Board. He was a life member of the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, having served as Fire Chief. Ron was an honorary member of the Croghan American Legion, where he was an active volunteer for many of the Legion’s functions as a cook. Ron was particularly known throughout the area for his delicious clam chowder and barbeques. He was a lifelong communicant and usher of St. Stephen’s Church. He was always willing to perform any church duties asked of him, including coaching basketball at Fr. Leo Memorial School. Ron was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Croghan. He was an active member in the local bowling and euchre leagues for many years. Ron greatly enjoyed being in the woods; especially spending time at the Soft Maple family camp with family and friends. Most of all, Ron cherished time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his loving wife, Beverley, of 62 years; his four sons, Rod J. (Melissa) Bush, of Croghan, Peter J. (Kristen) Bush, of New Bremen, Timothy J. Bush, of Croghan, and Matthew D. (Leslie) Bush, of Baldwinsville; six grandchildren, Heather (Brandon) Davis, Zachary Bush, Madeline Bush, Celia Bush, Samuel Bush and Josh Bush, and two great grandchildren, Jed Davis and Malcom Davis; two brothers, James (Arline) Bush, of Croghan, and Kenneth Bush, of New Bremen; a sister, Cynthia (Gene) Czajkowski, of Munnsville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother Paul, and four sisters, Rita Bush, Phyllis Wicks, Carolyn Buell, and Sally Bush.

Ron’s funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, beginning with a 9:45 a.m. Family Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, October 6th, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund, c/o St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan.

Condolence messages may be online at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

