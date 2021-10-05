Scream on the Big Screen Again - 25th Anniversary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.

Fans who attend the special event will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film featuring vintage interviews with Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and more.

Sunday, October 10 at 3 pm and 7 pm

Monday, October 11 at 7 pm

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

