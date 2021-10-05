Advertisement

SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Some SNAP recipients will be able to use their benefits to go out to eat.

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, issues electronic cash to people with low income, elderly and disabled people, to buy food.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as part of SNAP.

“Why not help the restaurants that need the income?” the governor said. “Why not make it easier for people with disabilities and our elderly and even people who don’t even have a home to cook and are homeless? They have to eat, too, so that’s what this is all about.”

The state will have to apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve the program.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Store employee rescues man from overdose
COVID-19 vaccination record
In Jefferson County, most COVID hospitalizations unvaccinated

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black face off against Glens Falls this weekend for the Empire Football...
Red & Black have a shot at the championship this weekend
High school students had a chance to meet face-to-face with college recruiters at Jefferson...
High school students meet college recruiters face to face again
Thompson Park
Watertown lawmakers pave way for new Thompson Park plan
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Mild weather continues