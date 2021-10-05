SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Some SNAP recipients will be able to use their benefits to go out to eat.

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, issues electronic cash to people with low income, elderly and disabled people, to buy food.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as part of SNAP.

“Why not help the restaurants that need the income?” the governor said. “Why not make it easier for people with disabilities and our elderly and even people who don’t even have a home to cook and are homeless? They have to eat, too, so that’s what this is all about.”

The state will have to apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve the program.

