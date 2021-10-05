Stewart’s Shops a step closer to building new Watertown store/gas station

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops is a step closer to getting approval to build a new convenience store and gas station on Washington street in Watertown.

By a vote of 5-1, the planning board recommended city council approve a zoning change.

Stewart’s wants to build the almost 4,000-square-foot store on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street, replacing the existing Washington Street location blocks away.

The new store needs a zoning change because it would encompass 4 plots of land, and one of those is 108 Flower Avenue East, which needs to be zoned “neighborhood business.”

The other pieces of land on Washington Street already are zoned that way.

Developing 108 Flower Avenue East is concerning to some neighbors and there’s a petition going around with close to a few dozen signatures.

Some people are worried about property values, traffic, and the smell of gas in the air.

The zoning change will still need go in front of city council on October 18 for final approval. Then it will be put in front of a public hearing in early November.

