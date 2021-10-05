Tomorrow’s Health: colorectal cancer, depressed young brains & genetic risky behavior

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diagnosed cases of colorectal cancer fell dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New research in Spain found cases dropped by 40 percent in a single year.

Experts believe the decline is linked to far fewer colonoscopies being performed.

Depressed young brains

The brains of depressed young people seem to react differently to unsettling information, possibly to help them cope.

When depressed adolescents were shown images of people crying or being attacked, researchers from the University of Oxford found their brain scans displayed reduced activity compared those of healthy adolescents.

Is risky behavior genetic?

Researchers in Europe have identified a link between risky driving and other behaviors like eating junk food, drinking alcohol, or consuming energy drinks.

They examined police and insurance records as well as blood tests of study participants, and found people who are reckless in traffic may also be biologically inclined to take chances in other areas in life.

