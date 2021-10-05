Advertisement

Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years

In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Forbes reported Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was not part of its annual list of the 400 richest people in the U.S.

Trump, whose riches come in large part from his real estate businesses, was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion, the same amount as 2020. Forbes said that left him about $400 million short of making the list. He was ranked 339th a year ago.

He rejoined the prestigious list in 1996 after missing the cut for six years, and he peaked at No. 71 in 2003.

Topping “The Forbes 400″ this year was Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $201 billion, followed by Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.

At the bottom of the list were 12 tied for 389th with $2.9 billion, including Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance, Joseph Grendys of Koch Foods and Robinhood app co-founder Baiju Bhatt.

