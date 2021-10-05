Advertisement

Watertown lawmakers pave way for new Thompson Park plan

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council has opened the door to update Thompson Park’s master plan.

In a meeting Monday night, lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution directing city staff to gather proposals for a new plan.

It would be used as a guide for future changes.

Watertown City Manager Ken Mix spelled out what developments may need to be made.

“Parking is becoming a bigger issue with more stuff going on up there,” he said. “Electrical system, the street lighting system, the sewer system, water, all that needs to be looked at -- along with the plantings, the tree plantings, that make the park the park.”

The last plan for the park was written up in 1985.

