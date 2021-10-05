Advertisement

Watertown lawmakers seek state’s blessing for digital billboards

Watertown billboards
Watertown billboards(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council has voiced its support of an ongoing effort to convert downtown billboards to digital.

There are four in total: two on Court Street and a pair on Public Square.

Those roads are considered scenic byways by New York and the state prohibits billboards on them.

However, the four were grandfathered in, but the ban halted plans last year to make them digital.

At Monday’s meeting, Watertown City Council voted three to one encouraging state lawmakers to introduce legislation allowing for the upgrade.

“This is just saying the city is going to allow it if the state allows it. State of New York still has to allow this to happen,” said Mayor Jeff Smith during the meeting.

“And they could very well say no,” added Council Member Lisa Ruggiero.

“And that’s up to them,” Smith replied.

Smith says the city isn’t trying to add new billboards with its resolution.

A spokesperson from state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk’s office says the assemblyman is working with New York’s Department of Transportation to try to allow the Watertown billboards be converted.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Store employee rescues man from overdose
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 2 more in tri-county region
There are nearly 2,600 names inscribed on the memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.
State memorializes fallen north country firefighters
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts
Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.