Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Store employee rescues man from overdose
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
COVID-19 vaccination record
In Jefferson County, most COVID hospitalizations unvaccinated

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
LIVE: President Biden discusses infrastructure, agenda
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union