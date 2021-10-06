Advertisement

After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - An event center in Three Mile Bay gets planning board approval after a grueling three-hour meeting.

The event center along State Route 12E will feature a 250-person banquet hall and cabins for guests or performers.

At the last town of Lyme planning board meeting, the project received praise from the community, but this time several neighbors stepped forward with concerns about noise and lighting.

After much discussion, the family creating the event center agreed to not allow outside noise, such as bands, past 10 p.m. and to screen the tree lines for noise reduction.

When all was said and done, the project did get approval from the six-person board. One member obstained due to a conflict of interest.

The project will still need approval from the departments of Transportation and Environmental Conservation, but engineers are still planning to break ground this fall.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country

Latest News

The state's Cannabis Control Board met for the first time Tuesday.
State board charged with cannabis regulations meets for first time
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Get those sunglasses ready
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
Lyme planning board