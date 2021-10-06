After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - An event center in Three Mile Bay gets planning board approval after a grueling three-hour meeting.

The event center along State Route 12E will feature a 250-person banquet hall and cabins for guests or performers.

At the last town of Lyme planning board meeting, the project received praise from the community, but this time several neighbors stepped forward with concerns about noise and lighting.

After much discussion, the family creating the event center agreed to not allow outside noise, such as bands, past 10 p.m. and to screen the tree lines for noise reduction.

When all was said and done, the project did get approval from the six-person board. One member obstained due to a conflict of interest.

The project will still need approval from the departments of Transportation and Environmental Conservation, but engineers are still planning to break ground this fall.

