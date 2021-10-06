Arletha M. Zecher, 92, formerly of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arletha M. Zecher, 92, formerly of South James Street, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.

Arletha was born on July 27, 1929 in the town of New Bremen, daughter of the late George and Louise (Post) Millard. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1947. She was primarily a homemaker and worked at Ames Department Store for a short time.

On September 13, 1947 she married Richard P. Zecher in Denmark Union Church with Rev John Wetzel officiating. Richard predeceased her on November 20, 2005.

Arletha was a member of the Carthage United Community Church and Carthage Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. In her youth she was a member of the Girl Scouts Organization and 4-H Club. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting, needlepoint, furniture upholstering and gardening.

She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother.

Survivors include five sons, Richard Zecher and his companion (Patricia Zelazny) of Buffalo; Calvin (Kathi) Zecher of Watertown; Robert “Bob” Zecher of Carthage; Michael (JoAnne) Zecher of Canastota; and John (Cheryl) Zecher of Virginia; a sister, Marilyn Bickom of LaFargeville; a brother, Wilbert (Marie) Millard of Carthage; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Millard of Beaches Bridge and Marie Makuch of Denmark; and a brother-in-law, Jack Grimsley of Kansas; as well as 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard; a brother, Gerald Millard; three sisters, Carol (Richard) Cozzi, Alfreda Grimsley and Norma Jean who passed away in infancy; and a brother-in-law, William Bickom.

Due to ongoing pandemic, services will be held privately by the family.

The family kindly requests that those who knew her leave a condolence on www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations in Arletha’s memory can be made to the Carthage Area Hospital Ladies Auxiliary at 1001 West St., Carthage or United Community Church 112 N. School Street Carthage, NY

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.