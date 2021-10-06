Advertisement

Army to launch program to help sexual harassment, assault victims

By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Army is launching a pilot program to help empower victims of sexual harassment.

It’s opening facilities at six military installations across the nation. Those sites will offer a team of professionals to care for victims of sexual harassment and assault.

This is part of the Army’s Sexual Harassment, Assault, Response, and Prevention program, or SHARP. The idea is to give soldiers the option of talking to someone outside their chain of command.

“It is designed to make sure, you know, this is a victim-centric approach. We want them to have a facility, a location where they can go to, where they feel comfortable talking to someone and getting the help that they need,” said Colonel Erica Cameron, SHARP Redesign Task Force.

Those six facilities will open early next year. Fort Drum isn’t one of the locations.

Army officials will monitor the progress of the pilot program and decide if it should be expanded Army-wide.

