Braggin’ Rights: a big muskie & some pheasants

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Robert Paradis of Ogdensburg says he caught a 52-inch muskie in the St. Lawrence River on a spinning rod and reel in 13 feet of water, with a little help from Brad Paradis. He also says the fish was released successfully. He credits Chris and Tyler Harper for that.

Jason Kubis shows off the pheasants he bagged last month at a DEC Young Hunt near Burrville.

If you have something to brag about, you can send us your photos via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app. Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what is shown, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
'The' Tommy John