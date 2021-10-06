A chat with ‘The’ Tommy John

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - His name is mentioned in just about every baseball game that is broadcast because of the surgery he had.

Tommy John is spending some time in Watertown as he and his wife, Cheryl Beecher John, are in the process of moving from California to Florida.

Tommy John’s connection with Watertown is through his wife, a north country native.

Of course, Tommy John pitched 26 years in the majors, compiling 288 wins and, of course, has the surgery that saved his career named after him.

He has his own thoughts on the state of the game today and he looks back fondly on the time he spent in the majors.

His career, though, could have gone in another direction: basketball. The game of baseball is better for the decision he made to play the sport.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.