Advertisement

Crews work to fix Watertown water main break

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break could cause issues for residents on Watertown’s Morrison Street Wednesday.

The bust happened just after 7 a.m. Pouring water shut down one lane of West Main Street for a short period of time, as well as parts of Morrison.

City water department crews are on the scene and tell us they’ll be working on fixing the break.

Residents on Morrison Street between West Main and Binsse streets could experience sporadic water outages throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts

Latest News

A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Famed Major League pitcher Tommy John and his wife, Cheryl Beecher John, are spending some time...
A chat with ‘The’ Tommy John
Lisbon's Ty Jacobs gets a close-up shot on goal during a boys' soccer match-up against...
Highlights & scores: boys’ soccer in the NAC
It took a lot of discussion, but the Lyme town planning board approved an event center planned...
After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved