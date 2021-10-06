Crews work to fix Watertown water main break

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break could cause issues for residents on Watertown’s Morrison Street Wednesday.

The bust happened just after 7 a.m. Pouring water shut down one lane of West Main Street for a short period of time, as well as parts of Morrison.

City water department crews are on the scene and tell us they’ll be working on fixing the break.

Residents on Morrison Street between West Main and Binsse streets could experience sporadic water outages throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.