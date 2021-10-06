Day Care Bootcamp to help with child care shortage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - An anticipated a wave of new child care options could help wash away the day care desert. Jefferson and Lewis counties desperately need more providers and a plan set in motion might pay off soon.

Stacy Rowe has the space sectioned off and almost everything needed to start a day care in her home. It’s a line of work she knows well.

“My mom and aunt in New York City had a day care. So, I’m familiar with the whole day care thing,” she said.

While childcare is in Rowe’s genes, she found it lacking in her West Carthage community.

“I needed somebody to help out with my kid. So, I was, like, wait, there’s no place around here for you to get help,” she said.

It’s a problem not unique to the village.

Cathy Brodeur with the Community Action Planning Council says Jefferson and Lewis counties have been hurting for child care options.

“It was beyond need. We were getting to really just a kind of desperate situation,” she said.

A Lewis County agency came up with a solution called Day Care Bootcamp, which Jefferson County joined in on and the CAPC helps with.

The idea is to give people like Rowe the tools and training to run a child care business from their homes and help them with the licensing required.

Brodeur says two are already open, with nine more expected. She says that matches the amount of child care options added in the last three years.

“I was very confident. But, this is really better than I thought, realistically,” she said.

Rowe plans to launch her day care business November 1. She can’t wait for that day to come.

“I love the fact that I could come downstairs and say, ‘Hey, good morning,’ and I’m at work and it’s something that I love to do,” she said.

Brodeur says things are shaping up for a second batch of people to start Day Care Bootcamp early next year.

