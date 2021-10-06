Advertisement

Day Care Bootcamp to help with child care shortage

Day care
Day care(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - An anticipated a wave of new child care options could help wash away the day care desert. Jefferson and Lewis counties desperately need more providers and a plan set in motion might pay off soon.

Stacy Rowe has the space sectioned off and almost everything needed to start a day care in her home. It’s a line of work she knows well.

“My mom and aunt in New York City had a day care. So, I’m familiar with the whole day care thing,” she said.

While childcare is in Rowe’s genes, she found it lacking in her West Carthage community.

“I needed somebody to help out with my kid. So, I was, like, wait, there’s no place around here for you to get help,” she said.

It’s a problem not unique to the village.

Cathy Brodeur with the Community Action Planning Council says Jefferson and Lewis counties have been hurting for child care options.

“It was beyond need. We were getting to really just a kind of desperate situation,” she said.

A Lewis County agency came up with a solution called Day Care Bootcamp, which Jefferson County joined in on and the CAPC helps with.

The idea is to give people like Rowe the tools and training to run a child care business from their homes and help them with the licensing required.

Brodeur says two are already open, with nine more expected. She says that matches the amount of child care options added in the last three years.

“I was very confident. But, this is really better than I thought, realistically,” she said.

Rowe plans to launch her day care business November 1. She can’t wait for that day to come.

“I love the fact that I could come downstairs and say, ‘Hey, good morning,’ and I’m at work and it’s something that I love to do,” she said.

Brodeur says things are shaping up for a second batch of people to start Day Care Bootcamp early next year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

Vaccine Mandate
More health care workers face vaccine mandate deadline
Voting
Voter registration deadline coming up soon
Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville
Lowville could charge Kraft Heinz a fee on water use