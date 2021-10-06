Douglas J. Clark Jr., 80, of Black River

Douglas J. Clark Jr., 80, of 32592 County Rt. 143, Black River, passed away unexpectedly October 4, 2021 at the Albany Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Douglas J. Clark Jr., 80, of 32592 County Rt. 143, Black River, passed away unexpectedly October 4, 2021 at the Albany Medical Center.

He was born on May 25, 1941 in Felts Mills, NY, son of Douglas J and Pearl E. (Barber) Clark Sr. Doug attended a one room schoolhouse in Felts Mills before attending Carthage Central School.

Doug grew up working on the family farm “Clark’s Clearview Dairy Farm” in Black River that his parents owned and operated. He continued working with his father for several years. Doug married Janie A. Brow, of Dexter, on June 26, 1960 at the Felts Mills Church of Christ. The couple resided on the farm and purchased it in 1978 and continued to operate it until 2000. Doug went to work for Beller’s Excavating in Carthage, as a heavy equipment operator, and worked there up until he passed away.

Doug was a 50 year member of the Black River Masonic Lodge, Order of the Eastern Stars, Carpenters for Christ in Florida since 2008 and Church of Christ in Felts Mills.

He enjoyed carpentry, traveling, attending tractor shows, working in his shop, spending time with his family and friends, and he won the “Super Milk” award 10 years in a row. He and his wife enjoyed spending winters in Fruitland Park, FL since 2000.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 61 years, Janie A. Clark, Black River; three children, David Clark, Black River, Christine Moseley, Black River, Gary (Amy) Clark, Carthage; 8 grandchildren, Elizabeth Stein, Anthony Persha, Jamie (Robert) Straw, Kenneth (Krista) Clark, Zachary Moseley, Brandon Moseley, CJ Mullin, Brian Mullin; seven great grandchildren, Bradyn, Caydence, Addilynn, Grayson, Jacob, Silas, Maverick, Max, Ronan, and Noah; two sisters, Patricia Zubrzycki, Watertown and Karen Smith, Adams; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Harold Clark.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 11th at the Evergreen Cemetery on County Rte 143, Town of Champion.

Donations may be made to the New Life Carpenters for Christ P.O Box 57, Fruitland Park, FL 34731 or to the Church of Christ Felts Mills Po Box 171 Felts Mills, NY 13638.

