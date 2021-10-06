Florine J. Pietramala, 77, of Watertown

Florine J. Pietramala passed away Monday, October 4th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Florine J. Pietramala passed away Monday, October 4th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. She was 77 years old.

Born June 14,1944 the daughter to the late Lorin and Ella Johnson Auchmoody. Florine worked for several years for the Ulster County Health Department as an accounting clerk.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Patrina (Joseph) Conormon, Watertown; Barbara Henning, North Carolina; sister, Diane Buckman, Saugerties, NY; 4 grandchildren, Gregg Pietramala, Cristelle Babcock, Kimberlee Robinson, Nicholas Bourquin and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale Pietramala, Sr., her son, Pasquale Pietramala, Jr., and her great-grandson Bentley Babcock.

Florine loved her cats, bowling and was an avid reader.

Per her wishes there will not be any services held.

