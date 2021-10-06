Advertisement

Florine J. Pietramala, 77, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Florine J. Pietramala passed away Monday, October 4th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
Florine J. Pietramala passed away Monday, October 4th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Florine J. Pietramala passed away Monday, October 4th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. She was 77 years old.

Born June 14,1944 the daughter to the late Lorin and Ella Johnson Auchmoody. Florine worked for several years for the Ulster County Health Department as an accounting clerk.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Patrina (Joseph) Conormon, Watertown; Barbara Henning, North Carolina; sister, Diane Buckman, Saugerties, NY; 4 grandchildren, Gregg Pietramala, Cristelle Babcock, Kimberlee Robinson, Nicholas Bourquin and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale Pietramala, Sr., her son, Pasquale Pietramala, Jr., and her great-grandson Bentley Babcock.

Florine loved her cats, bowling and was an avid reader.

Per her wishes there will not be any services held.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville
Lowville could charge Kraft Heinz a fee on water use
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Tri-county area reports 177 new COVID infections
Soldiers
Army to launch program to help sexual harassment, assault victims
Douglas J. Clark Jr., 80, of 32592 County Rt. 143, Black River, passed away unexpectedly...
Douglas J. Clark Jr., 80, of Black River
Sharon M. McCormick left this world on October 5, 2021, at the age of 76, at home surrounded by...
Sharon M. McCormick, 76, of Watertown

Obituaries

Patricia N. Thot, 80, of 37012 NYS Rt. 37, Theresa, NY, passed away October 5, 2021 at her...
Patricia N. Thot, 80, of Theresa
With her devoted family around her, Helen died peacefully at home in Potsdam, NY, after losing...
Helen Marie Sullivan Sochia, 72, of Potsdam
Candles
Arletha M. Zecher, 92, formerly of Carthage
Louis A. Howland, Jr., 33, 3946 Factory Rd., was pronounced dead on October 3, 2021 at the...
Louis A. Howland, Jr., 33, of Natural Bridge
Candles
Helen I. Tyler, 86, of Norwood