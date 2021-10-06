Advertisement

Get those sunglasses ready

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be cloudy to start, but we’ll have mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

It will be on the warm side for this time of year. Highs will be around 70.

Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It cools off a bit for Saturday. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and highs around 70.

It will be in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
7
Warmer the next few days
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Mild weather continues