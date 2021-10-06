Get those sunglasses ready

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be cloudy to start, but we’ll have mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

It will be on the warm side for this time of year. Highs will be around 70.

Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It cools off a bit for Saturday. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and highs around 70.

It will be in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.