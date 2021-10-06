Harry F. Ortlieb, Jr., 52, of Martinsburg

Harry F. Ortlieb, Jr., 52, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, after an illness. (Funeral Home)

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Harry F. Ortlieb, Jr., 52, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, after an illness.

Harry was born in Lowville on December 7, 1968 to Harry F. and Rita S. (Grandjean) Ortlieb. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1987. He worked for V.S. Virkler & Sons, Inc., Lowville.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Sara Colwell of Wellston, MI; and siblings, Lisa M. (Chris) Decker and Craig H. (Jill) Ortlieb, both of Lowville. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Emily (Kyle) Domago, Port Leyden; and Jenna, Jared, and Drew Ortlieb, all of Lowville; his companion, Bobbie Marra, and her children, Aleesha, Rebecca, and Steven, all of Martinsburg; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, his paternal grandparents, Herman and Klara Ortlieb, maternal grandparents, Lester and Shirley Grandjean, aunts, and an uncle.

Harry loved running heavy equipment machinery, hunting, fishing, enjoyed hockey with Steven, and spending time with family and friends.

A private burial will be held at Martinsburg Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for anyone who wants to attend will be held on Saturday, October 9th, at 11:30 am, at the Martinsburg Fire Department.

Memorials in Harry’s name may be made to: Martinsburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Martinsburg, NY 13404

