Harvest Festival Artist Craft Show

Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10
Sackets Harbor October 9 and 10
Sackets Harbor October 9 and 10(Sackets Harbor Arts Center)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Every year, our members set up booths to sell their artwork for Harvest Festival. This is the end of the season at Sackets Harbor Arts Center, so grab some friends and support some local artists while you get your Christmas shopping started!

Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, hours 10am to 4pm.

At the Sackets Harbor Arts Center, 119 Main Street, Sackets Harbor

