Helen Marie Sullivan Sochia, 72, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Sullivan Sochia October 11, 1948 – October 4, 2021 With her devoted family around her, Helen died peacefully at home in Potsdam, NY, after losing a battle to cancer. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Howard Joseph Sochia Jr. She is survived by her children: Anita (Roger Paradis) Diane (Blake Tatom), and Joseph Sochia, as well as her grandchildren: Kinsey, Marissa, Trent, Ella, Zane, and Gabrielle, and her siblings: Theresa Sullivan Kassay, Robert D. Sullivan, James R. Sullivan, Frederick L. Sullivan, Geraldine Sullivan Snyder and John T. Sullivan. Helen was, first and foremost, a devoted wife, loving mother and a doting grandmother, as well as a compassionate and trusted confidant and friend. In addition, she spent twelve years working at the Akwesasne Casino, and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends in her leisure time. She liked nothing better than to entertain loved ones and companions with a cook-out around the beautiful pond at her camp. Helen always had a ready smile, a hug, and a sweet treat for the little ones (who all loved her dearly). She had a great sense of humor, a gentle spirit and a quiet faith. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

