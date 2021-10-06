Highlights & scores: boys’ soccer in the NAC

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - We head north to St. Lawrence County for a couple of boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer match-ups.

Morristown at Lisbon

Lisbon’s Griff Walker comes out firing early. Morristown keeper Peyton Donnelly makes the save.

Later in the first half, Lisbon’s Miles Gendebien races past the defenders and taps in the goal, making it 3-0 Golden Knights.

Ty Jacobs gets the close-range blast that adds to the lead, 4-0 Lisbon.

The Golden Knights stay unbeaten in 10 games this season, beating Morristown 6-0.

Canton at Massena

Massena’s Jayden Brownell toes the ball over Canton goalie Cade Chezum, but misses just over the crossbar, keeping the game scoreless.

Ryan Letham breaks past Canton defenders, but he misses wide left.

Chezum keeps the Golden Bears in the contest with a diving save.

Bayley Rochefort drills a shot and Letham fires the rebound, but Chezum makes two great saves to keep the game scoreless.

Luke Greco and Jaden Brownell would get two goals in the 64th and 75th minutes of the contest, as Massena would emerge with a 2-0 win.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 3, Belleville Henderson 2

Alexandria 2, LaFargeville 1

South Jefferson 4, Carthage 1

Lowville 3, General Brown 1

Watertown 4, Immaculate Heart 1

Copenhagen 9, Sackets Harbor 0

Harrisville 1, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Hammond 4, Thousand Islands 2

Boys’ high school soccer

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Brushton-Moira 0

Lisbon 6, Morristown 0

Massena 2, Canton 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Chateaugay 0

Potsdam 2, Malone 0

Women’s college soccer

Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 1

College volleyball

St. Lawrence 3, St. Michael’s 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 99, Carthage 75

Beaver River 57, South Lewis 36

South Jefferson 101, Indian River 76

St. Lawrence Central 54, Malone 40

OFA 102, Massena 63

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.