Highlights & scores: boys’ soccer in the NAC
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - We head north to St. Lawrence County for a couple of boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer match-ups.
Morristown at Lisbon
Lisbon’s Griff Walker comes out firing early. Morristown keeper Peyton Donnelly makes the save.
Later in the first half, Lisbon’s Miles Gendebien races past the defenders and taps in the goal, making it 3-0 Golden Knights.
Ty Jacobs gets the close-range blast that adds to the lead, 4-0 Lisbon.
The Golden Knights stay unbeaten in 10 games this season, beating Morristown 6-0.
Canton at Massena
Massena’s Jayden Brownell toes the ball over Canton goalie Cade Chezum, but misses just over the crossbar, keeping the game scoreless.
Ryan Letham breaks past Canton defenders, but he misses wide left.
Chezum keeps the Golden Bears in the contest with a diving save.
Bayley Rochefort drills a shot and Letham fires the rebound, but Chezum makes two great saves to keep the game scoreless.
Luke Greco and Jaden Brownell would get two goals in the 64th and 75th minutes of the contest, as Massena would emerge with a 2-0 win.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
Lyme 3, Belleville Henderson 2
Alexandria 2, LaFargeville 1
South Jefferson 4, Carthage 1
Lowville 3, General Brown 1
Watertown 4, Immaculate Heart 1
Copenhagen 9, Sackets Harbor 0
Harrisville 1, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
Hammond 4, Thousand Islands 2
Boys’ high school soccer
Colton-Pierrepont 2, Brushton-Moira 0
Lisbon 6, Morristown 0
Massena 2, Canton 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Chateaugay 0
Potsdam 2, Malone 0
Women’s college soccer
Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 1
College volleyball
St. Lawrence 3, St. Michael’s 0
Girls’ high school swimming
Watertown 99, Carthage 75
Beaver River 57, South Lewis 36
South Jefferson 101, Indian River 76
St. Lawrence Central 54, Malone 40
OFA 102, Massena 63
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.