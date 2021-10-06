Advertisement

Louis A. Howland, Jr., 33, of Natural Bridge

Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Louis A. Howland, Jr., 33, 3946 Factory Rd., was pronounced dead on October 3, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital, after being stricken at his home.

Born on July 14, 1988 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, the son of Louis A. and Janelle Lee Hubbard Howland, he attended local schools.  He received his diploma, graduating at the top of his class.  He went on to work for the family tree harvesting business, “Howland Tree Wizards” as a climber.  He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing; he also was a skilled woodworker and was trained in electrical work.

He is survived by his parents; “Little Lou” and Nell, along with his siblings; Aaron Keith, Jesse James, Marquita Rose and RoseAnna Lynn as well as his two dogs; Hulk and Diesel. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Mandi Perry and her children; Rileigh, Madison and Xavier.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 12th at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, with Wayne Arnold officiating.  There will be no public calling hours or burial.

Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

