Lowville could charge Kraft Heinz a fee on water use

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville leaders are trying to keep a large manufacturer happy, while also making sure the village has enough drinking water for others.

Kraft Heinz is a large employer for Lowville, but to make the products it does, it needs a lot of water.

Sometimes it can hinder how much water is left over for the rest of the village. And because of that, officials and residents are feeling frustrated.

“It’s a two-edged sword. We dare not complain too hard because Kraft employs a lot of people, and we need employment in Lowville, Lewis County,” said Shirley Merry, Lowville resident.

On Tuesday, the village issued a water watch, meaning residents and businesses are encouraged to conserve water.

“Earlier this summer there was an issue, and again yesterday,” said Merry.

Why again? Officials say Kraft Heinz is using more water than it ever has. This is the first time village officials have acknowledged Kraft Heinz as the major user. Before, it was referred to just as the “largest manufacturer” in the village.

“The village is frustrated that the issue has not been taken care of,” said Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise.

Lowville has the water, but it can’t filter as fast as Kraft Heinz is taking. The state allows the village to draw 1.5 million gallons a day from its reservoir and Kraft Heinz is using 80 percent of that, or 1 million gallons daily. That leaves 20 percent for residents and other businesses.

One idea the village may have to resort to is charging Kraft Heinz surcharges based on the amount of water used per day, and weekly.

“We believe it’s fair for Kraft and we believe its fair for the village,” said Denise.

The surcharge idea comes after Lowville officials met with Kraft Heinz to talk about this persistent problem - a meeting that Denise says really didn’t offer up any solutions.

We reached out to Kraft Heinz Wednesday for comment, but we didn’t hear back.

