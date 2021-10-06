More health care workers face vaccine mandate deadline

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More health care workers are mandated to get at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by Thursday. This time the focus is on those employed in places like adult care facilities and hospice care.

“When this whole thing started in March of 2020, the elderly and the handicapped were the most vulnerable people to get sick and not do well with this, so we were front and center in all of this, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, spokesperson, Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Workers there are a part of the next group of health care workers who are mandated to get at least one COVID shot by Thursday.

Jacomowitz says Carthage Center’s vaccine status sits at 100 percent.

“We’re very proud of our staff. I mean, it didn’t take a lot of arm-twisting like other facilities, but they understood what they needed to do and they like working at Carthage Center, so it is really turning out nice like that,” he said.

Other facilities are seeing high adoption of the vaccination mandate as well.

Lewis County Health System operates a nursing home. Officials tell 7 News the vaccination rate is over 96 percent and no services will need to be tailored back.

Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center has services as well at its Keep nursing home and senior village. Officials say they do not see any major problems as over 98 percent of the system is eligible to work at this time.

In St. Lawrence County, United Helpers in Canton has a vaccination rate of 96 percent.

As with all other vaccine mandates, workers who do not meet the deadline will no longer be employed by their facility.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.