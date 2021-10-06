Advertisement

Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The organizers of A North Country Festival of Trees are looking for help with the popular event.

Samaritan Medical Center Foundation chair K.I. LaClair and community relations and events coordinator Dawn Atwood, explained their needs during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

This year’s festival is November 26 through December 4 at the former Bon-Ton at the Salmon Run Mall.

They’re looking for sponsors of the event and for volunteers to decorate the Christmas Trees that will be auctioned off.

The event benefits both the foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA.

You can become a sponsor or volunteer to help at samaritanhealth.com/festival-of-trees.

