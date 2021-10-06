Musical instruments needed for young students

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have a musical instrument you’d like to donate, HarmoNNY wants to hear from you.

Board President Joseph Foy appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the need for instruments like flutes, trumpets, trombones, percussion Kits and alto saxophones.

He said that due to the pandemic, many instruments for younger students are on backorder and several families are unable to purchase new, or even used, instruments due to financial hardships created by the pandemic.

HarmoNNY is reaching out to the community to ask for musical instrument or monetary donations. Foy said any donation will remain in the lending library to help students in future years as well.

He said the organization is not currently taking large instruments such as pianos. Keyboards are fine, though.

To donate an instrument, call or text Foy at 315-408-8278 or email him at contact@harmonny.org and he will work to arrange pickup or delivery of the instrument.

Monetary donations can be made at harmoNNY.org

