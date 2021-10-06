Advertisement

Musical instruments needed for young students

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have a musical instrument you’d like to donate, HarmoNNY wants to hear from you.

Board President Joseph Foy appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the need for instruments like flutes, trumpets, trombones, percussion Kits and alto saxophones.

He said that due to the pandemic, many instruments for younger students are on backorder and several families are unable to purchase new, or even used, instruments due to financial hardships created by the pandemic.

HarmoNNY is reaching out to the community to ask for musical instrument or monetary donations. Foy said any donation will remain in the lending library to help students in future years as well.

He said the organization is not currently taking large instruments such as pianos. Keyboards are fine, though.

To donate an instrument, call or text Foy at 315-408-8278 or email him at contact@harmonny.org and he will work to arrange pickup or delivery of the instrument.

Monetary donations can be made at harmoNNY.org

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Musical instruments needed for young students
North Elementary School in Watertown.
Judge drops Watertown school district from ‘slave auction’ lawsuit
A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Watertown city crews shut down the water after a water main broke Wednesday morning.
Crews work to fix Watertown water main break