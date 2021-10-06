Advertisement

Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.(jupiterimages // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee more treats than tricks.

The site says to put the candy icon next to your home if you plan to hand out treats. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

If you’re doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville
Lowville could charge Kraft Heinz a fee on water use
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Tri-county area reports 177 new COVID infections