Patricia N. Thot, 80, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia N. Thot, 80, of 37012 NYS Rt. 37, Theresa, NY, passed away October 5, 2021 at her daughter’s home where she was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born on December 20, 1940 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Kenneth and Marguerite (Deacon) Fitzgerald. Patricia attended WHS.

Following school she worked at the Acme Market as a Deli Manager before working at Fort Drum as a supply clerk. She entered the Army National Guard in 1974 and worked in a heavy equipment department where she was a supply chief.  She served six months in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm and was honorably discharged and retired in 1993.

She married Martin Thot on March 1, 1959 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Pastor Vogt officiating.

Patricia was a member of the Carthage American Legion Auxiliary and VFW, and she was an Associate member of Orleans Lutheran Church.  She enjoyed doing puzzles, playing the piano, organ and keyboard, singing in the choir, baking and cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are two daughters, Wanda M. Minkler, Theresa, Penny Ellis, Carthage, her “other daughter”, Deborah Fazio, Calcium; four grandchildren, Andy Ellis and his fiancé, Corina Houppert, Bryan Minkler, Zachariah Ellis, Elizabeth Ellis and her fiancé Roger Cecconi; two great grandsons, Tanner and Jayse Ellis; a great granddaughter, Ashton Houppert; her siblings, Wilma and Tom Jacobson, WI, Steven and Shirley Fitzgerald, Herrings, NY, Barbara and Richard Flechtner, AZ, Deborah Fitzgerald, WI, Judith Cottrel, FL; many nieces and nephews; her dog, Lola.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Martin Thot, on December 10, 2011 and her son in law, Steven Minkler on September 4, 2016.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.  Burial with military honors will follow at the Black River Cemetery.

The family would like to thank their caregivers, Laurie Roe, Nancy Morgan and Deborah Fazio for their kindness and care given to their mother.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

