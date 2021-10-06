Sharon M. McCormick, 76, of Watertown

Sharon M. McCormick left this world on October 5, 2021, at the age of 76, at home surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharon M. McCormick left this world on October 5, 2021, at the age of 76, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Her battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Sharon came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

She was born to Irene and George Phinney, August 4, 1945, in Watertown NY. Sharon attended Watertown and Copenhagen schools. She received an Associates Degree in Business Administration from Jefferson Community College. Sharon retired from Jefferson County Department of Social Services. She worked for Dr. George and Dr. Gianfagna for several years and at the House of the Good Samaritan. In addition, she was one of the top sales representatives for Friendly Home Parties (Ideal Gifts) and Kimberly Jewels.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Sharon. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She welcomed everyone and considered everyone family. She enjoyed walks on the farm, camping with family, rides through the mountains and traveling to faraway places. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed crocheting blankets for her loved ones.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gerald McCormick. She is also survived by four wonderful daughters Carol Goutremout, Sherry Smith (Ron), Jenny Martinez (Anthony), Jari-Lynn Tolan (Scott); four cherished grandchildren Kate Goutremout, Anthony Smith, Sara Goutremout and Haley Cruise (James); and one precious great-granddaughter Arianna Doldo. She is also survived by her sister Linda New (Bob) and her brother John Phinney (Willene) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Irene Phinney; her father George Phinney; her stepfather Mel Fyles; her brother George Phinney; her sister by choice Laura Sweet; nieces Barbara, Cheryl, and Lori; nephews Brian and Mark; and great-great nephew Trip.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Boulevard, Watertown, NY with the funeral services immediately following at 4pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

