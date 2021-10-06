State board charged with cannabis regulations meets for first time

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state is keeping the public informed as it rolls out its marijuana regulations.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board held its inaugural meeting Tuesday.

The board -- appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul -- is tasked with implementing the state’s marijuana laws while advancing the cannabis industry in the state.

The board officially approved its members, touched on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, and discussed why it’s important to keep the public in the loop.

“We will be educating the public about key provisions in the law, enhancements to the medical program, important public health and safety messages to prevent drugged driving,” chair Tremaine Wright said.

Several north country municipalities have opted out of the state’s marijuana bill so far, a decision that can be made by local governments.

