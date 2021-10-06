Advertisement

Tri-county area reports 177 new COVID infections

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Jefferson County, officials reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 hospitalizations Wednesday.

St. Lawrence County had 82 new COVID infections. Public health reported 23 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

There were 12 new cases in Lewis County. Four people are in the hospital because of COVID.

No new deaths were reported in the tri-county area.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville
Lowville could charge Kraft Heinz a fee on water use
Soldiers
Army to launch program to help sexual harassment, assault victims
Watertown Farm and Craft Market
Weather cooperates for last Watertown farmers market of season
WWNY
Musical instruments needed for young students