Tri-county area reports 177 new COVID infections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Jefferson County, officials reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 hospitalizations Wednesday.

St. Lawrence County had 82 new COVID infections. Public health reported 23 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

There were 12 new cases in Lewis County. Four people are in the hospital because of COVID.

No new deaths were reported in the tri-county area.

