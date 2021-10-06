Advertisement

Voter registration deadline coming up soon

Voting
Voting
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline to register to vote for this year’s general election is Friday.

You can do it a couple of ways:

  • visit your county’s board of elections in-person to fill out a registration form
  • print the form at home and mail it to your county board of elections

As long as your county board of elections receives your form by October 13, you’re all set to vote come November.

“I feel strongly that off-year elections are even more important than presidential elections. I know everybody likes to vote in presidential elections, but when I think about property owners and myself included, I think of people that set the town water rates and sewer rates, who makes sure your garbage is picked up,” said Jefferson County Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.

Seymour says if you have any questions or need help filling out a form, call your local board of elections.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryann and Raphael Rondon,
Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
School bus
Shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers plague area school districts
The West Carthage Fire Department was called to Caskinette Ford after a contractor working on...
Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

Vaccine Mandate
More health care workers face vaccine mandate deadline
Day care
Day Care Bootcamp to help with child care shortage
Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville
Lowville could charge Kraft Heinz a fee on water use