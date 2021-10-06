Voter registration deadline coming up soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline to register to vote for this year’s general election is Friday.

You can do it a couple of ways:

visit your county’s board of elections in-person to fill out a registration form

print the form at home and mail it to your county board of elections

As long as your county board of elections receives your form by October 13, you’re all set to vote come November.

“I feel strongly that off-year elections are even more important than presidential elections. I know everybody likes to vote in presidential elections, but when I think about property owners and myself included, I think of people that set the town water rates and sewer rates, who makes sure your garbage is picked up,” said Jefferson County Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.

Seymour says if you have any questions or need help filling out a form, call your local board of elections.

