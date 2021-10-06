Advertisement

Weather cooperates for last Watertown farmers market of season

Watertown Farm and Craft Market
Watertown Farm and Craft Market(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A sun-kissed day put the bow on the Watertown Farm and Craft Market.

Patrons packed Washington Street one last time this year, picking through produce or maybe just grabbing some coffee.

The market is hosted by the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce

Its president, Kylie Peck, says there were around 50 vendors this year and thousands of people stopped by.

“I think people were really happy to be back to normal, back seeing each other in person. And although we were able to have this last year, we’ve seen so many more people come out this year - just smiling and laughing and having a great time together,” she said.

Peck says as this year’s market closes down, the chamber is already planning for opening day next year.

