164 new COVID cases reported in tri-county area

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Jefferson County, officials reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 hospitalizations Thursday.

St. Lawrence County had 82 new COVID infections. Public health reported 24 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

There were 16 new cases in Lewis County. Four people are in the hospital because of COVID.

No new deaths were reported in the tri-county area.

