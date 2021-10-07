Advertisement

2 charged following alleged fake-gun incident

Paul Cruse and Amanda Lawrence
Paul Cruse and Amanda Lawrence(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man and woman were charged following a complaint that someone was being threatened with a gun.

Ogdensburg police say the complaint led to a search warrant for 1416 Ford Street. They say they found a fake gun and a quantity of crystal meth.

Two people who lived there, 43-year-old Paul Cruse and 27-year-old Amanda Lawrence, were arrested.

Cruse was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in city court and jailed without bail.

Lawrence was arraigned on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on her own recognizance.

