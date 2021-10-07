Alexandria Bay man accused of attempted robbery at grocery store

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - An Alexandria Bay man is accused of trying to snatch a woman’s purse at knifepoint.

State police say 39-year-old Christopher Brundage allegedly displayed a knife as he attempted to steal a 68-year-old woman’s purse at the Big M store in the town of Alexandria Wednesday evening.

Troopers say Brundage fled the scene without the purse.

He was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Cape Vincent town court and jailed without bail.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with helping with the investigation and arrest.

