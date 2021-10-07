Advertisement

Another dry & mild day

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We can’t rule out a few peeks of sunshine, but Thursday will be mostly cloudy.

It will be mild again, with highs around 70. Some places could see dense fog early.

There’s some clearing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain each day.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There’s a small chance of rain on Wednesday.

