Cape Vincent school renamed to honor longtime principal

Michael Bashaw Sr.
Michael Bashaw Sr.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - One educator’s legacy of learning will now live on for generations to come.

Cape Vincent Elementary School was a second home to longtime principal and board of education member Michael Bashaw Sr.

He created a love of educating that carried on through his family. His wife, Barb, was a teacher there and his son, Michael Jr., is now the superintendent.

Michael Bashaw Sr. was also instrumental in starting the student mentoring program.

After Bashaw’s passing in 2016, the community wanted to honor him by renaming the school.

Five years later, the day has come.

“And so I hereby declare that Cape Vincent Elementary School be further known as Bashaw Elementary School,” his son announced during a ceremony at the school Thursday. “Dad really believed in the power of teaching and learning. Seeing the kids participating, he would’ve loved that part.”

“It’s very nice because we get to be a part of it and it’s nice that everyone was here to see this,” said Jaelyn Ward and James McDonough, fifth graders.

Bashaw gave so much to the school and, even now, he gives his name.

“It’s a testament to the power of one person in a small community,” said Michael Bashaw Jr.

