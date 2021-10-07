Elizabeth H. Youngs, 95, of Clayton and formerly of New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

Elizabeth was born June 17, 1926 in Trenton, NJ, daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Mergel) Himmelsbach. She graduated from Pennington High School in 1944 and from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 1946. She also received the Ikebana Certificate for Flower Arrangement. In 1968 Elizabeth went back to school and received a two year degree from Mercer Community College in Trenton. She became a computer programmer and worked for Educational Testing Service, Prudential Insurance, Chubb, and General Business Service, all in NJ

She married Allan R. Youngs May 21, 1946 in Trenton and he died March 31, 2010.

Elizabeth was active in the West Trenton (NJ) and Cranford (NJ) Garden Clubs and in golf groups in Trenton, Cranford, and Clayton (NY). She was president of the Genealogy Society of Westfield (NJ) and founder of the Hanson Park Conservancy of Cranford. In Clayton she was co-chair of the 1st Antique Boat Show parades.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Carolyn G. Youngs, Clayton and son Jay A. Youngs, Waretown, NJ; one nephew David Himmelsbach and his family; and numerous cousins. Along with her husband, Allan, she was predeceased by her brother Jacob Himmelsbach.

A graveside service will be held in Clayton Cemetery on Monday, October 25, at 10 AM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please send all donations to the Antique Boat Museum, 750 Mary St., Clayton, NY 13624.

