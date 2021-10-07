Advertisement

Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pilates is a great way to strengthen your core because there’s minimal impact and it’s not hard on your body.

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us some ways to do that. She says a strong core will help in your day-to-day activities.

As always, if you have comments, questions, or suggestions, you can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
North Elementary School in Watertown.
Judge drops Watertown school district from ‘slave auction’ lawsuit
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
It took a lot of discussion, but the Lyme town planning board approved an event center planned...
After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: colorectal cancer, depressed young brains & genetic risky behavior
Tomorrow's Health