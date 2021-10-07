German flag hoisted at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The German flag is flying outside Watertown’s city hall Thursday.

Mayor Jeff Smith helped hoist the flag along with members of the Watertown German-American Club.

It’s in honor of German-American Day, a national day to celebrate German heritage in the U.S.

Barbara Eddy, the president of the club, says many members migrated here from Germany, and seeing the flag high helps them remember their German roots.

“Personally, I think it just helps me remember where I’m from, and also to take some of the traditions and bring them here in the small circle,” Eddy said. “It also expands, you know, the horizons of people who learn from one another and that’s always a good thing.”

City officials say the flag will fly all day.

