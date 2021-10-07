Gilbert Leland “Gibby” Guyette, 69, of County Route 24, Russell, died at the home of Cheryl Guyette in the Town of Pierrepont on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS. (Funeral Home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Gilbert Leland “Gibby” Guyette, 69, of County Route 24, Russell, died at the home of Cheryl Guyette in the Town of Pierrepont on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS.

A graveside memorial service in Fairview Cemetery, Canton will be announced when plans are finalized.

Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice or to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Gibby was born May 14, 1952 in Canton, NY and was a son of the late Gerald & Evelyn Guyette. He attended Canton High School.

On July 5, 1975 he married Cheryl Tupper in the Town of Pierrepont, NY. The marriage ended in friendship.

Gibby started his employment working on a farm and then briefly for a carnival group. He mostly was long time employee of the St. Lawrence County Highway Department in various crews including: paint crew, sign crew, bridge crew and guard rail crew. After retiring from the County Highway Department his final job was at Fairview Cemetery with his brother Ronnie and then his niece Donna.

Surviving are his son Jeremy Guyette and wife Jennifer Ladd of Derby, VT; a brother Ike Guyette and companion Shirley Briggs of Canton; a sister-in-law Ginger Guyette ; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ronnie, Larry, Linda, Mary and Gail.

He was a member of Robinwood Park Outdoorsmans Club in Sabattis, NY (which he got to visit one last time recently) and also the Bearing Club of Clare, NY.

Gibby had a number of interests, all involving the outdoors: hunting, fishing, ATV riding, ice-fishing, sugaring with Shawn Grenier and of course socializing with friends and family. He all loved animals, but especially dogs. He would always have a treat (or go find one) for his canine friends.

