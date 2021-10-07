Advertisement

Hazel B. Peterson, 88, of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Henderson, New York (WWNY) - Hazel B. Peterson passed away Wednesday, October 6th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 88 years old.

Hazel was born on January 29, 1933 in Adams, NY the daughter to the late Asa and Evelyn Sargent Berry.

Hazel married H. Wendell Peterson in Henderson, NY. Mr. Peterson passed away November 21, 2017.

She is survived by her step-son and his wife, Cliff and Del, Henderson; step-grandchildren Jeff (Christine), Henderson; Amy (Cliff) Moulton, Adams Center; along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her 3 sisters, Helen Miller, Mary Taylor, Grace Corey and her brother Leonard Berry.

A private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

