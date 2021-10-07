Advertisement

Helen I. Tyler, 86, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Helen I. Tyler, 86, a resident of 43 Maple Street, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Norwood with Pastor Garrie Stevens presiding.  Burial will be held in the Conquest Cemetery.  Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.  Mrs. Tyler passed away Tuesday evening, October 5, 2021 at the Rochester General Hospital with her family at her side.

Helen is survived by her husband of 66 years, James “Jim” Tyler, Norwood; her three sons, Guy and Sandra Tyler, Norwood; Tracy and Jeannine Tyler, Fayetteville; James “Jim” and Karen Tyler Jr., Bismarck, ND; her two daughters, Valerie Colby and Julie Bishop, Rochester; Lisa and Gary Zona, Rochester as well as her beloved twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.  Helen was pre-deceased by her parents, two brothers, Charles and Leroy Race and her two sisters, Janet Sheets and Peggy Smith.

Born in Union Springs, NY to the late Chester and Mary Ruth Osborn Race, she graduated from Port Byron High School and married James Tyler Sr. on January 15, 1955.  Helen worked as a Chemistry Professor Assistant at Clarkson University for 30 years, typing technical data, a job in which she truly enjoyed.  In her free time, Helen was a member of the United Methodist Church in Norwood, where she sang in the choir with her husband for over 65 years together.  She also enjoyed spending time with the members of the Red Hat Society, volunteering for Hospice, doing puzzles, baking and the many crafts she enjoyed doing.  However, her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  Memorial donations in Helen’s memory can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Central NY Chapter, 200 Gateway Park Dr., Bldg. C, Syracuse, NY, 13212 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

