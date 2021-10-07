Henderson hunting guide ordered to pay fine, wear ankle bracelet

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A well-known Henderson hunting guide must pay a $20,000 fine and be confined at home for hiring guides to lead paying hunters on illegal waterfowl hunts over baited ponds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 57-year-old William “Bill” Saiff III was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 3 years of probation.

He pleaded guilty in June to a felony violation of the Lacey Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Saiff admitted that in 2018 he repeatedly baited ponds in Jefferson County and sent hunting guides and paying clients to hunt wild ducks over those ponds while they were baited.

Saiff admitted that he violated the Lacey Act by charging a total of more than $350 for hunts in which he knew the wild ducks killed by the hunters were taken over bait in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

According to the plea agreement, Saiff charged each hunter $300 per day of hunting.

The four illegal guided hunts involved 17 hunters total.

As part of his sentence, Saiff was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and to serve the first 120 days of his probation sentence on home confinement.

While on probation, Saiff is prohibited from hunting, guiding, or operating a hunting or guiding business while he is on probation, though this prohibition does not extend to fishing charters.

In a separate court proceeding, Saiff admitted that he was on federal probation in 2018 when he committed the offenses, having been convicted in federal court in Syracuse in 2017 for guiding illegal waterfowl hunts over bait.

Saiff was sentenced on the probation violation to an additional 90 days of home confinement (consecutive to the 120 days), to be followed by a one-year term of supervised release, during which Saiff will be required to wear an ankle bracelet monitored by the Probation Department.

Saiff is a professional hunting guide and fishing charter captain whose website advertises that for 18 years, he “hosted the popular hunting and shooting sports program Cabin Country as seen on Public Television Stations across the country.”

