Highlights & scores: boy’s soccer, girls’ soccer & volleyball

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ soccer and high school volleyball were on the docket for Wednesday night.

In boys’ Frontier League soccer from Sackets Harbor, the Patriots hosted Belleville Henderson.

Less than 3 minutes in, the Panthers get on the board when Jared Bast dents the back of the net, putting the Panthers on top 1-0.

Less than 2 minutes later, the Panthers add to their lead when Kenny Zehr sticks home the loose ball in front. Now its 2-0 Belleville Henderson.

Kyle Moyer makes it 3-0.

Panthers go on to beat Sackets Harbor 9-1

Under the lights in Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted the South Lewis Falcons.

In the first half, the Lions strike when Gabe Secreti dents the back of the net off the corner kick. That puts the Lions on top 1-0.

A little under 3 minutes later, the Lions add to their lead when Eric Randall finds the mark -- 2-0 Lions.

General Brown beats South Lewis 3-0.

At Watertown High, the Cyclones entertained the South Jefferson Spartans. This would be a battle of the goalies.

Cyclones goalie Devin Connell and South Jeff goalie Evan Widrick were perfect on the night as the game would end in a scoreless overtime tie.

In Northern Athletic Conference girls’ soccer, Lisbon was at Norwood-Norfolk.

Gabby Richardson fires from a tough angle and scores, making it 1-0 Golden Knights.

Then it’s Ava Murphy going low for the tally, and it’s 2-0 Lisbon.

Richardson scores her second goal of the day as Lisbon blanks Norwood-Norfolk 3-0.

In NAC volleyball, it was Salmon River at Madrid-Waddington.

It was three close sets, but the Shamrocks would prevail 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.

For Salmon River, Lila Mitchell pitched in six aces and four kills.

Ryanna Bero offered 21 assists and two aces.

Ava Mitchell added five kills and one ace.

Kat Mitchell contributed nine digs, three aces, and one kill.

The Shamrocks improved to 5-3.

For the Yellowjackets, Reese Fuller tallied 15 service points and eight kills.

Riley Beldock had nine kills and four blocks.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 9, Sackets Harbor 1

Lyme 9, Alexandria 0

Lowville 3, Beaver River 0

Thousand Islands 1, Copenhagen 0

Carthage 3, Indian River 1

General Brown 3, South Lewis 0

South Jefferson 0, Watertown 0 (OT)

Madrid-Waddington 6, Brushton-Moira 0

Heuvelton 5, Harrisville 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Sandy Creek 2, Thousand Islands 0

Beaver River 5, South Lewis 1

Carthage 1, Indian River 0

Brushton-Moira 8, St. Regis Falls 0

Lisbon 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Men’s college soccer

St. Lawrence 3, Clarkson 0

SUNY Canton 2, Morrisville 1

Women’s college soccer

Morrisville 3, SUNY Canton 0

Salmon River and Madrid-Waddington faced off in NAC volleyball Wednesday. (WWNY)

High school volleyball

OFA 3, Tupper Lake 0

Salmon River 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Malone 3, Gouverneur 2

Massena 3, Clifton-Fine 2

Section 3 tennis

New Hartford 3, Indian River 1

Clinton 3, Lowville 2

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.