Hillary to appeal decision that dropped police chief from discrimination lawsuit

(WWNY) - Former murder defendant Nick Hillary will appeal the decision that dismissed Potsdam Police Chief Mark Murray from one of Hillary’s two lawsuits.

Last month, a judge rejected Hillary’s claim that Murray singled him out as a suspect in the 2011 Garrett Phillips death because he is Black.

On Wednesday, Hillary’s attorneys served notice they intend to appeal that ruling to a federal court.

Meanwhile, a second lawsuit by Hillary continues. That one names Murray, the village of Potsdam and others, claiming there was no probable cause to detain Hillary in 2011.

Hillary went on trial for Phillips’ death in 2016 and was found not guilty.

