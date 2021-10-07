Advertisement

Kinney Drugs president: ‘We call it Kinney country for a reason’

John Marraffa
John Marraffa(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - New to the role, but not the pharmacy, Kinney Drugs elects its next president.

John Marraffa took the helm of the Gouverneur-based and employee-owned business last week.

Since 2019, he’s been in a leadership role at KPH healthcare, which Kinney is a part of.

Before that, Marraffa had a 14-year career with Walgreens.

Even though there’s a change at the top, Marraffa says it doesn’t change Kinney’s deep roots in the community.

“Kinney’s is here. This is it. We call it Kinney country for a reason. Our foundation is here, our structure is here. I couldn’t even imagine Kinney being anywhere but in New York and Vermont,” he said.

Marraffa says, as Kinney’s president, his focus is on building the patient - pharmacist relationship.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox school bus
Edwards-Knox bus driver video leads to school board member’s resignation
North Elementary School in Watertown.
Judge drops Watertown school district from ‘slave auction’ lawsuit
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
It took a lot of discussion, but the Lyme town planning board approved an event center planned...
After 3-hour meeting, Lyme event center plans approved

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
Fitness with Jamie: Pilates for the core
A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: colorectal cancer, depressed young brains & genetic risky behavior