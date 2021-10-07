Kinney Drugs president: ‘We call it Kinney country for a reason’

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - New to the role, but not the pharmacy, Kinney Drugs elects its next president.

John Marraffa took the helm of the Gouverneur-based and employee-owned business last week.

Since 2019, he’s been in a leadership role at KPH healthcare, which Kinney is a part of.

Before that, Marraffa had a 14-year career with Walgreens.

Even though there’s a change at the top, Marraffa says it doesn’t change Kinney’s deep roots in the community.

“Kinney’s is here. This is it. We call it Kinney country for a reason. Our foundation is here, our structure is here. I couldn’t even imagine Kinney being anywhere but in New York and Vermont,” he said.

Marraffa says, as Kinney’s president, his focus is on building the patient - pharmacist relationship.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.